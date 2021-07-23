All roadworks planned in Aylesbury and Bucks next week

From Monday (July 26) to Friday next week work will continue on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury

Between Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard further construction will be completed to organise the installation of CCTV cameras and communication cabinets, ducting will also be conducted.

Other Aylesbury Vale locations will be affected by next week's Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

roadworks is planned throughout the county

A Council spokesperson said: "The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice."

Here's the full list of works provided by Transport for Buckinghamshire:

Plane and Patch Programme:

-Cokes Lane, Little Chalfont - The Hawthorns to Snells Wood cottage Monday July 26

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Aylesbury Road, Chearsley – Lammas Lane to Cannons Hill Tuesday July 27 to Friday July 30

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

Surface Dressing Programme:

-Chartridge Lane, Chartridge - Crossroads at Swan Bottom to Cogdells Lane Monday July 26

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Nags Head Lane, Great Missenden - whole length Monday July 26 to Tuesday July 27

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Peterley Lane, Prestwood - whole length of road Tuesday July 27

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Small Dean Lane, Wendover - whole length Tuesday July 27 to Wednesday July 28

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Dancers End Lane, Dancers End - Upper Icknield Way to Paines End Farm Wednesday July 28 to Thursday July 29

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-B440 Leighton Road, Edlesborough – Eaton Bray Road to County Boundary Thursday July 29

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-A418 Aylesbury Road, Haddenham - Pegasus Way Roundabout to Scotsgrove Turn Thursday July 29 to Friday July 30

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Thame Road, Brill – The Od Chapel to B4011 Friday July 30 to Saturday July 31

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-A4155, Henley Road, Hambleden – Skirmett Road to Icehouse Lane Saturday July 31 to Sunday August 1

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Micro Surfacing Programme:

-Albion Road / Albion Crescent / Milton Fields, Chalfont St Giles - various locations along length of road Monday July 26

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Lye Green Road, Chesham – Botley Roundabout to Warrender Road Tuesday July 27 to Wednesday July 28

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

-Hughenden Road, High Wycombe - various locations along length of road Monday July 26 to Friday July 30

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-Claremont Gardens, Marlow - various locations along length of road Monday July 26 to Friday July 30

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme:

-Nash Lee Road, Nash Lee – various locations along length of road Monday July 26 to Friday July 30

Drainage Improvement Works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

-Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

-A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard

Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in 2 locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets.

Local Improvement Schemes:

-Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head Monday July 26 to Friday August 6

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Structures Improvement Programme:

-Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford, Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge Monday July 6 to Friday August 27