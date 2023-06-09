Alarm raised over blocked Aylesbury pathway that’s been forcing wheelchair users into road

An Aylesbury resident has called for more action to be taken addressing blocked pathways which are forcing pedestrians and wheelchair users onto the road.

The concerned member of the public contacted The Bucks Herald regarding the number of roads in Aylesbury where wheelchair users are forced off the pathways.

One route in particular she believes has been blocked for over four years and repeatedly reported to Bucks Council.

One of the dangerous pathways highlighted by a concerned resident

Bucks Council states it is unable to intervene as that particular site is not owned by the local authority. But that it will continue to seek an alternative solution to make the area safer for vulnerable pedestrians.

The Herald contacted the council regarding the part of Aylesbury High Street which is blocked by scaffolding near to Kashmir Gardens.

The blockage forces wheelchair users to go onto the road to head onto the other side of the pavement, however there is no dropped kerb on that side. So wheelchair users have to head into the road to reach the zebra crossing.

During the last four years this issue has been raised frequently on the council’s ‘Fix My Street’ online portal.

The resident, who requested to remain anonymous, said: “Aylesbury is a dangerous place for pedestrians, mothers with prams and wheelchair users especially.

"There is nowhere safe along the high street to cross to use the otherside of the road. People are taking their lives into their own hands by trying to be independent.”

In response, Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “We sympathise with the resident facing this issue and understand the access concerns being experienced.

“The council does not own this building which is in a state of disrepair so the scaffolding is necessary to keep the site and highway safe.

“We understand that obstructions on pavements can negatively affect pedestrians and especially those in wheelchairs or mobility vehicles and those pushing buggies or prams and we will continue to look into possible solutions on improving pedestrian safety at this location.