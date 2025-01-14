10 streets with most parking tickets in Bucks confirmed including three Aylesbury spots
Drivers in the town’s Castle Street have received a total of 7,193 penalty charge notices (PCNs) so far this financial year.
Meanwhile, some 2,003 PCNs were handed out in Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross – the second most ticketed street in Bucks – during the same period.
Data for the top 10 PCN hotspots was provided by Buckinghamshire Council in response to a freedom of information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). The top 10 is as follows:
- Castle Street, High Wycombe: 7,193
- Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross: 2,003
- High Street, High Wycombe: 556
- Desborough Road, High Wycombe: 528
- Rickfords Hill, Aylesbury: 517
- High Street, Aylesbury: 473
- Dashwood Avenue, High Wycombe: 409
- Kingsbury, Aylesbury: 381
- Wexham Street, Wexham: 366
- Townsend Road, Chesham: 339
Car parks are excluded from the data, while the Castle Street and Packhorse Road figures include moving traffic enforcement regulations such as driving in bus lanes, restricted turns and stopping in a box junction.
The council said it had installed automatic number plate recognition cameras in both streets to deter motorists who ‘regularly flout regulations’ and who increase safety risks and journey times for other road users.
The authority reported a 69 per cent decrease in offences in Castle Street and a 42 per cent decrease in in Packhorse Road since it fitted the cameras.
It comes as further 14 cameras are set to go live this month to catch drivers flouting the rules at other ‘trouble spots’ across the county nominated by residents and businesses. With four of the new cameras set to be introduced in Aylesbury.
Steven Broadbent, the council’s deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Transport told the LDRS that PCNs are issued where a driver is ‘clearly committing a traffic or parking violation’.
He said: “The majority of PCNs issued in Buckinghamshire are given out for parking offences, not moving traffic offences.
“Physical enforcement officers are able to observe behaviours in person and speak to the driver if needed.”
Parking fines are charged at two levels in Bucks depending on how serious they are, with £70 for higher charges and £50 for lower-level offences, while there is a 50 per cent discount for payment within 14 days.
The amount of money from traffic fines in Bucks has increased over the last few years, with on and off-street PCNs generating a total of £1,439,315 in 2023/24, according to council data.
This is compared to £881,219 in 2022/23, £1,173,032 in 2021/22 and £1,045,967 in 2020/21.
The total number of on and off-street PCNs issued has also increased over the last four years, with 47,416 in 2023/24, 32,291 in 2022/23, 46,583 in 2021/22 and 36,558 in 2020/21.
Councillor Broadbent said: “Road and parking restrictions are there for a reason, we are not deliberately trying to catch people out, our primary intention is to keep everyone safe and keep traffic moving.
“Funds received from PCNs go directly back towards the funding of the service with any surplus contributing towards other transport, highways and environmental priorities.”
