Trailer released for film, "The Beginner"

The documentary chronicles the life journey of Sirtaj Rehman, a bodybuilder from Aylesbury as he works on his family, business life and bodybuilding.

The three showings of the film will be at The Works in High Wycombe, on Sunday December 16 at 2pm, 5pm and 7pm. You can buy tickets from December 1 at Pumping Iron Supplements in Friars Square.

Sirtaj said: "We're thrilled to get this trailer out to the public, and hopefully as many of you as possible can make it down to the Works in High Wycombe. They will be serving free food, and 20% off all desserts. Please come down and help out three great causes."

During the filming of the documentary, Sirtaj found out that cameraman Aiden's nephew, Emmett had stage four cancer, so decided to donate all funds raised from the screening and sales to three charities that are helping young Emmett.

To donate to Emmett's cause, please visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Emmettscancerfightingclan

Here's a link to our original story we did in November: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/bodybuilder-s-journey-to-repay-the-town-that-built-him-1-8714733