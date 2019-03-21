“Tragic loss of our countryside to HS2 has begun - we need this stopped.” Editor’s view

Our puppy dog’s first ever walk was across the meadow and up Bacombe Hill to the Coombe Hill monument.

All the way up walkers said hello, lots and lots of walkers in fact - other dogs and families and people enjoying the beautiful views.

But, as of this week - that meadow is lost forever, and the entrance to Bacombe Hill is set to be cut off from the Wendover High Street in times to come.

This is not only bad news for walkers - it’s bad news for business owners, homeowners , residents and anyone who commutes back to Wendover each evening after work - or needs to get there in the morning.

After covering planning in this area for a number of years I was astounded when HS2 and Transport For Bucks told me that there is no traffic plan yet for these works - which which have already begun.

This is not good enough - and the fight continues!

Please do get in touch with any issues that you would like us to personally pick up on HS2 - this campaign is all about you, our readers who are so important to us.

Hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk