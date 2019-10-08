Wendover A413 bypass work means partial and full closures this week

The road will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and there is a planned full weekend closure from 7pm on Friday to 6am on monday.

The work is of course, weather permitting.



Contractors have been delayed in laying and testing new very low noise surfacing because of recent rain and cold temperatures. During these types of weather the specialised surfacing material cannot be laid.



During the day time, a 30mph speed limit will be in force and the carriageway lanes will be narrower than normal.



County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport, Mark Shaw, apologised for the delay. "This is the first time we've laid very low noise surfacing in the county, and the weather hasn't been kind to us. It's a new experience for us as well as for Wendover residents, who will get the specialist surfacing that they overwhelmingly chose."



The new £1.51 million surface is being funded by HS2 as mitigation for extra noise generated by HS2 construction traffic using the road. Work is being done by Transport for Buckinghamshire in conjunction with Eurovia Infrastructure Ltd.

Full closure details:

7pm to 6am on Wednesday and Thursday (9 & 10 October)

Full closure: 7pm on Friday to 6am on Monday (14 October).