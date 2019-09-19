Walton and Oakfield Road accidents grind Aylesbury traffic to a halt

Two accidents on the roads this morning have caused traffic across Aylesbury Vale.

Thames Valley Police have reported two accidents, the first on Walton Road at the Turnfurlong Junction.

One lane is blocked, causing traffic congestion on both directions and impacting the Tring Roundabout by Tesco.

The second accident is on Oakfield Road by Adams garage.

Officers are currently at the scene of an accident, which involved a car and a lorry.

The road is blocked at this time, so police are encouraging road users to find an alternate route.