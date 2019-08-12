Thirteen road improvement schemes to get green light along A4129 and A4010

The views of more than 100 local residents have helped finalise thirteen schemes along the A4010 and A4129 to help improve road safety before HS2 construction begins.

The £541,000 package of work, expected to be given the green light by Cabinet Member for Transportation, Mark Shaw on Wednesday (August 14th), includes upgrading existing pedestrian crossings, creating new pedestrian refuge areas, upgraded speed limit zone entry features as well as improvements to road markings, signage and road studs.

The cash was secured from HS2 as a mitigation payment through a petitioner group which included Princes Risborough Town Council, Bradenham Parish Council, West Wycombe Parish Council and Wycombe District Council. The details of each of the schemes has been developed by the County Council, working closely with the petitioner group.

The full list of sites, at selected locations along the A4010 from Monks Risborough to Booker in High Wycombe, with two additional schemes on the A4129 Longwick Road in Princes Risborough, are:

Monks Risborough

- Aylesbury Road, upgraded speed limit entry features including safety markings, signage and a new vehicle activated 'slow down' sign.

- Aylesbury Road outside Monks Risborough primary school - high friction road surfacing, new lighting and signs.

Princes Risborough

- Aylesbury Road near Robinson Close - new zebra crossing, surfacing and lining

- Aylesbury Road outside St Teresa's School - upgrades to zebra crossing, new signs and roundabout visibility improvements

- A4129 Longwick Road near Hypnos - upgraded speed limit entry features including safety markings, signage and new vehicle activated 'slow down' sign.

- A4129 Longwick Road near Brooke Road - upgrades to existing pedestrian crossing.

- New Road near The Retreat - new road markings and signage on approach to existing pedestrian crossing.

- Wycombe Road near Culverton Hill - new zebra crossing and traffic islands towards Station Road junction.

- Wycombe Road - upgraded speed limit entry features including safety markings, signage and new vehicle activated 'slow down' sign.

Bradenham

- Wycombe Road, Bradenham Bends - new signage, road markings and LED road studs

- Bradenham Road - improvements to existing bus shelter.

- Bradenham Road, south of railway bridge - new pedestrian refuge and footway widening.

High Wycombe

- New Road, Booker between Fernie Fields and Havenfield Road - new pedestrian refuge, signs and road markings,

Mark Shaw said: "We know that, if it goes ahead, HS2 will bring significant extra traffic to key routes in Buckinghamshire. Of course it won't just be lorries, but also cars as sub-contractors and workers access nearby work sites.

"These improvements are key to making sure we can keep these routes as safe as possible. Can I especially thank everyone who responded to the consultation with their views and opinions. These have really helped us decide on our final list."

Mark added: "The way everyone has worked together to secure this money and identify the final list of sites has been a brilliant team approach."

The works are expected to start at the end of August and take three months to complete.

The current level of funding has meant that six other proposals in the consultation couldn't be taken forward at this stage. This could change if any new funding becomes available.

The full report can be accessed here