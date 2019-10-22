Arriva announces additions to Aylesbury schoolbus Services

Arriva are putting on 'improved services' to take the stress out of the school run, starting from the end of the half term holidays.

The school-day only 250 service is being launched on 3rd November to link Heath & Reach, Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury, with journey timings specifically matched to meet demand at the start and end of lessons.

In Aylesbury, the service will call at the High Street, adjacent Tesco, for the Aylesbury High and Grammar schools, with service 150 continuing to cater for students of Sir Henry Floyd and Buckinghamshire College.

Simon Finnie, Area Managing Director for Arriva Midlands (South), said: “Ensuring our customers are able to get safely and conveniently between A and B, when they need to get there, is always our top priority.

"Following some detailed analysis of boarding patterns on our local routes it became evident that there was an opportunity for us to do more to ensure our younger passengers can get to and from school more easily, and that’s why we’ve decided to revise our routes and introduce additional journeys.

“We are confident that these changes will make all the difference to those travelling at these peak times, and that our customers will really start to feel the benefit of bus services that really do fit into their lifestyles.”

The forthcoming amendments to local services will also see further early morning and later evening journeys added onto route 150 to increase capacity at peak times, with the route in Leighton Buzzard revised to operate via Southcourt Road and Leighton Buzzard Rail Station.

Service 280 between Aylesbury and Oxford will see a number of timetable changes to help improve punctuality.

There will continue to be school-day journeys from Thame to Aylesbury at 07.42 and 07.43, calling at Haddenham at 07.55 and 08.05, before arriving at Aylesbury for 08.15 and 08.24.

Then, in the afternoons, there will be departures from Aylesbury Bus Station at 15.30, which will be ideal for students of Sir Henry Floyd School and Buckinghamshire College, and 16.00, suited to students of Aylesbury High and Grammar Schools.

For more details regarding Arriva services, please visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/beds-and-bucks/