Andrea Leadsom MP calls for full HS2 spending review

In a debate in Westminster Hall in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom called for the Government to urgently commit to a full review of the business case for HS2 before the Notice to Proceed is granted later this year.

In the first debate she has led since returning to the backbenches after stepping down as Leader of the Commons, Andrea felt it was important that HS2 was one of the first issues she raised in Parliament on behalf of her constituents, and wanted to put on record her strong concerns about the business case and value for taxpayer money.

Andrea said:

“There is no doubt that investment in infrastructure is the key to solving the UK’s productivity challenge, and we have to see investment that benefits our entire United Kingdom.

“Getting the best value for money has to be at the heart of all that we do, and it is vital that we make sure we are investing in the right infrastructure projects.

“HS2 is one of the single biggest concerns for my constituents, and over the years it has become clear there are significant questions about value for money for the taxpayer.

“I’m calling on the Government to carry out a full reassessment of the business case for HS2.”