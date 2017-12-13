TRACY KISS COLUMN: Looking for something different to give this Christmas? Then look no further than Aylesbury!

With Christmas fast approaching it can be difficult to find quirky, unusual and entertaining gift ideas aside from the traditional socks and perfume combo that we all seem to default to when we can’t think of anything else to buy! One thing that I really enjoy are Red Letter days and experiences and what better way to beat the Christmas shopping traffic than to go hurtling around a split level 300-metre state-of-the-art indoor race track at Rogue Racing in Gatehouse, Aylesbury.

The go-karting track is set alongside Rogue Bowling and offers family friendly entertainment for thrill-seekers of all ages and abilities with a viewing area for spectators to watch and snack while taking photos of the action.

Rogue Racing caters for adults and juniors, novice and experienced karters alike and provides full safety demonstrations, clothing and equipment required to take you from the private car parks tarmac to the track without a fuss. The 270cc Honda engine karts are capable of reaching speeds of up to 40mph, feature hydraulic brakes, wrap-around safety bumpers and adjustable pedals and seats for ultimate comfort.

I adjusted quickly to the automatic two-pedal operation despite being a manual driver and within a few laps felt entirely at ease with the layout of the track and confident to really open up on the straights. Go-karting is a non-contact motorsport and as such the track features a state-of-the-art shock absorbing barrier system with friendly, fully qualified first aiders on site at all times. Whether you enjoy merrily negotiating the track, aiming to hit your top speed or energetically racing against friends and family there’s a wonderful mix of all abilities to keep things interesting.

I enjoyed two 15-minute racing sessions screeching my way around the track at high speed, weaving through the S-bends and hurtling down the ramps and am thrilled with my progress from my tentative first lap to my hell-raising final. Stopping for a selfie on the first place podium I proudly collected a print-out of my lap times before spending the rest of the day trying to wipe the impossibly cheesy grin off of my face. Rogue Racing gift vouchers make a fantastic stocking filler that I’ll certainly be asking Santa for this year.

lRogue Racing: 6 Gatehouse Rd, Aylesbury HP19 8DB Tel: 01296 330567

You can find Tracy, who is an Aylesbury mum as well as a TV personality, model and blogger - online at www.tracykiss.com