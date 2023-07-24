News you can trust since 1832
Tractor destroyed by blaze in field near Buckingham

Firefighters set up a water shuttle in their efforts to bring the fire under control
By Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST

A tractor was destroyed by fire in a field near Buckingham.

Fire crews from Buckingham and Northants attended the blaze in Lillingstone Road, Akeley, at about 4.20pm on Thursday, July 20. A tractor, in a grass field, was well alight when they arrived.

The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and established a water shuttle to get the fire under control. The tractor was destroyed by the fire.

