Towers of London performing at farewell night for Aylesbury music venue Dukes

Towers of London are descending on Aylesbury on Saturday April 6 for Dukes' end of an era party.

The independent venue, formerly known as Shoot Pool, has provided local bands with a platform to perform for the past ten years.

Towers of London are performing at Dukes farewell party on April 6

It is closing down next month and plans to go out with a bang by bringing the rebellious spirit of punk to the stage again.

The end of an era party will take place on April 6 with Towers of London headlining.

The band, who formed in 2004, have been compared to The Sex Pistols on more than one occasion.

In an announcement on Facebook about the event Dukes said: “We have the one and only Towers of London coming to Aylesbury plus the bands Screamin' Irene, Tevara and Number 38.”

Towers of London added: “Our friends live music venue is closing down, we’re gonna give it a proper send off!

"Come on down to the Dukes in Aylesbury for a night of rock mayhem.”

Dukes run various music events throughout the year and on Thursday April 4 they are holding their last jam night, an event which has been running regularly since the venue opened.

'Jamnation' invites musicians of all walks of life to join in and just have fun together.

In a post about the final Jamnation on their Facebook page Dukes said: “It has been a pleasure to see so many musicians perform and grow over the years.

“We welcome all musicians old and new and anyone who supports and appreciates local music is welcome to join us for one last jam and send Dukes out with a bang.”