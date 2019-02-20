Tornado jet's farewell fly over RAF Halton

Iconic Royal Air Force jet the Tornado passed over RAF Halton today (Wednesday) as part of its farewell tour of the UK.

The Tornado has been in service for almost 40 years and is now being withdrawn from operational flying, but will continue to be used for training exercises.

Photo of the RAF Tornado jets during their final flight

The Tornadoes started their their tour of Britain yesterday (Tuesday) at Cottesmore in Sussex and will finish tomorrow (Thursday) at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Yesterday the Tornadoes flew over the steam train they were named after on the first of the three days of flypasts - as they went over the famous Tornado steam train near Leeming Bar in North Yorkshire.

Today (Wednesday) the Tornadoes came to our part of the world flying over RAF Halton.

The jets also flew over nearby RAF bases and areas linked to the aircraft's history including RAF Honington, the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, former Royal Aircraft Establishment Bedford, Cranfield Airfield, RAF High Wycombe, RAF Benson, HQ Land Forces and RAF Brize Norton.

Hundreds of people turned out to say goodbye and watch the aircraft's final farewell across the country.

Starting service back in 1979, the jets have been used in operations across the world, including the First Gulf War and more recently in Syria and Iraq.

The Tornado will be officially retired from active service at the end of March but will continue to be used for training drills all over the UK.

The Typhoons, which have improved weapons systems, will replace the Tornadoes.

The RAF said its new fleet of F-35 Lightning jets will form the backbone of the UK's combat air fleet alongside the Typhoon jets in the coming years.