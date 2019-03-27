Top prize for Aylesbury man in UK top model competition

An Aylesbury man says he is delighted after a resounding win in a national modelling competition.

Najath Sharafudeen, who lives in Bedgrove, won first place in this year's Top Model charity public vote competition.

The photo that Najath Sharafudeen submitted for the modelling competition

Participants earn votes, which then equates to money raised, based on their appearance and the winner is the person who receives the most money.

The money the participants are donated then goes to the charity Children with Cancer UK.

Najath, 24, is currently studying fashion design at university in London.

Speaking about how he got into modelling Najath said: “I came from India to chase the dream and have been doing catwalk modelling since 2014.

Najath Sharafudeen with his Top Model award

“I found the Top Model website and applied for the charity vote category, my father was diagnosed with cancer last year and I think the work the charity does is very important.

“I have had a lot of support from friends and family back home and I'm very pleased with my success.”

Najath, who is the first person of Indian descent to win the award has aspirations beyond the catwalk saying: “I am studying fashion design and that is where I would like to be in the future.

“My next step, my ambition, is to create a fashion brand of my own.

"I would like to mix English style with Indian style in my designs.”

To find out more about the competition and to see the winners across the various categories visit http://topmodel2019.everydayhero.do