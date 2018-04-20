Top earning council bosses named in report

Top-earning council bosses raked in a total of £1.2 million last year alone, according to an annual report.

However the high salaries “reflect the level of responsibility” the roles require, according to Bucks County Council, after the Taxpayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List was published last week.

The amounts for 2016/17, which include pension contributions, show executive director of transport and economy Neil Gibson earned a total remuneration of £210,831.

Business chief Gillian Quinton also earned in excess of £150,000, taking home a staggering £186,008 during the period.

All eight employees on the list earned more than £100,000 – with the managing director of children’s social care earning a total of £178,109, while the director of finance was paid £156,766.

According to the report the chief executive was paid a total of £120,562 and the assistant chief executive was paid £125, 764.

However a spokesman for the county council said the most up-to-date figures are currently published on BCC’s website – which states the salary for current chief executive Rachel Shimmin is £195,000, with a ‘non-consolidated performance payment’ of £6,000.

Last month it was announced that chief executives across Wycombe, South Bucks, Chiltern and Aylesbury Vale district councils are likely to lose their jobs in a major council shake-up – saving the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.

Spokesman for BCC, Graham Skeggs, said: “Our senior management team’s salaries reflect the responsibility their roles entail.

“Together they are responsible for managing the largest organisation in Buckinghamshire with a budget of more than £800 million; that’s bigger than many FTSE 100 companies, whose senior personnel earn significantly more than our senior team.

“In recent years, we have removed fringe benefits such as private healthcare and lease car benefits to senior employees.

“And our Delivering Successful Performance pay scheme ensures that any increase in salaries is tied to corresponding productivity and performance and not the length of time served, ensuring continuing cost-effectiveness for the taxpayer.”

To view the full list visit http://www.taxpayersalliance.com/town_hall_rich_list_2018

