Tonight the Council will debate the new Oxford-Cambridge expressway

Aylesbury Vale District Council will be meeting tonight to discuss the new Oxford Cambridge Exressway, which could see a new town made across the route.

There are three prospective routes (pictured) that could go around Buckingham, Winslow or Aylesbury, although routes are still open to discussion.

Highways England, who have been commissioned by Department for Transport to deliver the expressway project, are seeking views from stakeholders on the preferred corridor and least preferred corridor.

The report says: "Oxford – Milton Keynes – Cambridge region has been identified as one of the most significant growth corridors in the country; these three economic areas being some of the fastest growing, innovative and productive in the UK.

"However, there is currently poor east-west connectivity, resulting in restricted interaction between these economies coupled with challenges including congestion, journey times and housing unaffordability which threaten further economic growth and reduce the attractiveness of the area as a place to live and work.

"The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) in its report ‘Partnering for Prosperity – a new deal for the Cambridge-Milton KeynesOxford Arc’ (published November 2017), stated that without urgent action, a chronic undersupply of homes could jeopardise growth, limit access to labour and put prosperity at risk"