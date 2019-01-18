Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park Festival returns to Buckinghamshire

Buckinghamshire's Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is bringing his Pub In The Park festivals back in 2019 for their third consecutive outing.

Pub in the Park 2018

After the success of last year, the number of events will doubling to eight this summer, kicking off with a three-day run in Tom's home town of Marlow on the 17 May.

Pub in the Park debuted in Marlow's Higginson Park in 2017.

Tom said: “The idea of doing it was a celebration of music and food in the town I consider to be home, where everyone's embraced The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, so it's a real opportunity to give something back, and Higginson Park is such a great space that we thought let's try to do something amazing with it.”

Since then the food and music celebration has gone from strength to strength and looks set to become a staple of the UK's summer festival calendar.

As ever, the popular pub proprietor, who has just launched a new show on the BBC called 'Tom Kerridge's Fresh Start', will be bringing his chef mates to the events to provide tasting dishes from their award-winning pubs and restaurants, as well as offering live cooking demonstrations.

We asked Tom which celebrity chefs he most admires: “I love watching Nigella, I think Jamie's absolutely brilliant, and Gordon for being such a brilliant chef with three Michellin stars, but Rick Stein is a man that I admire hugely in terms of his business and what he's built down in Padstowe with his beautiful restaurants and hotels.”

The chef of course is infamous for his hearty, gastropub-style cuisine and he was true to form when asked about his favourite food to cook: “The idea of sticking a shoulder of Lamb in the oven and leaving it there for 4 or 5 hours, going out and walking the dog, hanging out in Marlow, seeing friends, coming back, opening the door and the house smelling of that lovely roasted Sunday lunch for me is just amazing.”

Tom is also a big music fan, naming The Rifles as his favourite band, and so naturally music is an intergral part to Pub in the Park, with last year featuring top acts such as Texas and Razorlight.

The chef offered an intriguing insight into this year's line-up in Marlow: “In Marlow, The Bluetones are going to be there, Gabrielle is going to be there, David Gray has announced he's going to be there, and on Saturday at 8pm it's a secret, I can't tell you, it's a big name!”

This paper has been assured it will be the first to know as soon as it can be announced – so watch this space!

With three successful businesses in Marlow, a popular TV show, and now a burgeoning festival series, the Wiltshire-born chef certainly has his hands full.

When asked of his ambitions for the future he was typically humble: “We've achieved loads by having amazing people around us but it's not an ambition for world domination - all we want to do is get a little bit better every day.”

For more information on all the Pub in the Park festivals visit: https://www.pubintheparkuk.com