Titan the robot returns to Aylesbury

Titan the robot returned to Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury yesterday (Wednesday) to provide half-term entertainment for fans of all ages.

The eight foot tall robot was joined by his sidekick Dave for three shows throughout the day.

Youngsters hide for cover as Titan delivers some of his infamous water squirts!

Titan was up to the same tricks he performed during his last visit to Aylesbury in 2017 - singing, dancing, making fun of audience members and even squirting them with water!

Some lucky youngsters who were willing to get wet were given Titan badges for enthusiasm.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Titan and Dave back to Friars Square this half term.

"I think it was even busier than his visit in 2017.

Titan attracted large crowds as he made his way through Friars Square

"Our shoppers and retailers always love it when Titan performs – it is a truly world class show that entertains everyone.”

Photos by Derek Pelling.

Dave introduces Titan to the audience