Titan the robot returning to Aylesbury!

Two years after his last appearance in town, Titan the robot is returning to Aylesbury later this month.

The UK's favourite robot is returning to Aylesbury on Wednesday February 26 at Friars Square Shopping Centre.

Titan the robot during a previous visit to Aylesbury

The cheeky 8ft tall robot, along with his sidekick Dave, will perform three shows at the shopping centre at 11am, 12.30pm and 2.15pm.

Shoppers can expect a fast paced comedy show that involves a lot of audience interaction (this writer's worst nightmare).

If his last appearance in Aylesbury is anything to go by, Titan likes to make fun of the audience, sing songs and do the real robot dance.

Titan comes from Cornwall and is famous across the globe.

He is a TV regular who's worked alongside Rihanna, Will Smith, Jackie Chan and will.i.am.

Titan has appeared at The Gadget Show, The National Movie Awards, The Comedy Awards and Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, and has even carried the Olympic torch.

Friars Square manager Andy Margieson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Titan back to Friars Square during half term.

"Our shoppers and retailers always love it when he visits – it is a truly world class show that entertains everyone, regardless of age.”