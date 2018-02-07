Time to get fit and sign up for the Thame 10k

It’s time to sign up for this year’s Thame 10k which takes place on Sunday, June 24.

The popular event has been run since 1985 and has grown to be one of the key sporting fixtures in Thame, with 1,000 runners pounding a course through the town centre to Towersey and back along the Phoenix Trail.

Thame Runners organise the race and allocate any surplus funds to local charities.

This year’s CPM Thame 10km road race will start at 9.30am from Thame Leisure Centre. There will be no entries on race day and the race will be limited to 1,000 runners to maintain a safe and enjoyable day for everyone.

Last year this race was full before the end of May so the organisers are urging people to enter as early as they can to avoid disappointment.

You can enter online via Eventbrite website www.eventbrite.co.uk