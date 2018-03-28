Tickets now on sale for feast of music in Oakley

Tickets are now on sale for OakFest, the beer and music festival which raises funds for Oakley C of E Combined School.

The fifth festival will be held on Saturday, June 9, with a great line-up of musicians to keep everyone entertained through the afternoon and evening.

OakFest

The gates to the school field on Worminghall Road will open at 12.45pm and the crowds will be entertained through to midnight by 14 bands and artists, many local to Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

These include Prog Floyd, Transit, The Ponderosa, Vibe, Michael Lee, Bright Shadows with the ever popular The Band With No Name closing the show.

Event organiser, Iola Seaton-Reid, said: “Our little festival is growing each year, raising essential funds for our school. The support from our sponsors, the musicians and the audience is tremendous.

“We are delighted that Windmill Windows are sponsoring the main stage this year with Westfield Fasteners of Long Crendon sponsoring the bar and McCormick Schwartz once again sponsoring the barbecue tent.”

As well as the music there will be a fully stocked bar featuring 10 real ales, local ciders, lots of lager, a Pimms tent, a barbecue as well as a traditional tea tent. For the children there is a craft activity tent and bouncy castle, ice creams and festival merchandise. Sponsor Rugby-Tots will be running rugby sessions.

All monies raised will go towards providing much needed equipment and learning resources for Oakley C of E Combined School, Oakley Pre-School and towards the running costs of St Mary’s Church, Oakley.

Festival visitors are invited to take a deckchair or blanket.

Tickets available on the gate or in advance online at www.cuatoakfest.co.uk and from the school office on 01844 238364, email office@oakley.bucks.sch.uk

They are also available from Vintage and Modern Guitars, Thame, and The Eight Bells, Long Crendon. Adults £10, under 18s and over 65s £5, advance ticket sale offer (ends May 25), buy one adult ticket and get an under 18’s ticket free. Ample free parking on the recreation ground via Lynnens View off Oxford Road.

For full details visit www.cuatoakfest.co.uk and Facebook Oakfest18.