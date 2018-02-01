Ticket ballot now open for Stoke Mandeville flame-lighting event

The ticket ballot for next month’s Paralympic heritage flame-lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville Stadium has opened this morning (Thursday).

The ceremony at Stoke Mandeville Stadium is part of the countdown to the start of this year’s Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The first ever ceremony of its kind took place in 2014 ahead of the previous Winter Paralympics and it will now take place in the build-up to all future summer and winter Paralympics.

There will be 100 tickets available for the ceremony which takes place on Friday March 2 at 7pm.

These will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Following the ceremony in Stoke Mandeville, the flame will be sent ‘virtually’ to South Korea where it will start an eight-day relay and eventually light the cauldron in Seoul on March 9 at the opening ceremony.

This year’s Stoke Mandeville event is entitled “The Spirit of Endeavour” and recognises Stoke Mandeville as the birthplace of the Paralympic movement.

VIPs, current and retired Paralympians, members of the public and officials will all be there to witness the event, which will be broadcast live as part of Channel Four News.

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s cabinet member for communities Angela MacPherson said: “This year’s event is building up to be a fantastic spectacle that will once more honour Stoke Mandeville’s Paralympic heritage and all the fantastic Paralympians who are gearing up to participate in the PyeongChang Games.”

Visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/ticketballot to apply for tickets.