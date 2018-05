Three people were injured after vehicles from Asda and Tesco were involved in a collision in Stone yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The crash happened on the A418 at the junction of Oxford Road and Eythrope Road at 5.40pm and also involved a car.

Four fire crews, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

Three people suffered minor injuries with two treated at the scene and one taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital as a precaution.