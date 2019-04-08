Thousands raised at Eighties themed fun run for the Florence Nightingale Hospice

Around 120 runners brightened up Watermead Lake with their dayglo 80s-themed outfits to raise money for the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity at a family fun run on Saturday April 6.

The run was presided over by master of ceremonies John Yarnell who gave runners a welcome themed to the decade on the Watermead Piazza.

The Eighties themed family fun run makes its way around Watermead Lake

Mr Yarnell was dressed as Freddie Mercury from On The Run, while Watermead Inn staff and volunteers provided free tea, coffee and Florence-themed cupcakes to participants.

After a high-energy aerobics warm-up from regular Florries supporter Jo Beardsmore-Dilks of JBD Fitness & Dance, the runners tackled either the 2.5km or 5km course.

The hospice's events and community manager Vicky James said: “It was a lovely day for a run or a stroll around the lake.

“Thanks to all the participants for being such great sports and bringing their energy and enthusiasm to support the hospice.”

The fun run raised more than £1,200 to support hospice care in the county, and there is still time for people to donate.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice is located at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and provides specialist palliative care which is accessible and free of charge to those with a life-limiting illness in the county.

Photos by Derek Pelling.

