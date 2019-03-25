Thousands of Bucks primary school pupils Dare to Dream during performance at the Royal Albert Hall

Thousands of pupils from primary schools across the county performed at the Royal Albert Hall last week as part of a performance called 'Dare to Dream.'

1,600 pupils performed as part of large choirs and presented what reviewers called 'an immensely moving and pertinent multimedia work.'

Thousands of schoolchildren from across Bucks took part in a performance of Dare to Dream at the Royal Albert Hall last week

Organised by the Bucks Music Trust, the event saw teams from 58 primary schools take part.

The first half of the show saw eight songs performed by a massed choir under the guidance of Fay Hayhurst - the pieces included a significant amount of movement and clapping.

Featuring as part of the opera was an art exhibition of paintings by Syrian children who had been involved in the project.

In the build-up pupils from Bucks have been linked to schools in Bangladesh, Syria and Uganda.

Out of this grew a series of stories that featured the experiences of young people across the world and their dreams for the future.

The work was composed by Hannah Conway, who also introduced and conducted it under the direction of Garsington Opera’s Karen Gillingham.

Dare to Dream featured a stage design by Rhiannon Newman-Brown and was a project involving the Bucks Music Trust, Garsington Opera and Rosetta Life.