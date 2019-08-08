Thousands flock to Aylesbury’s Play in the Park

Thousands of families tiptoed between the raindrops to enjoy the action packed Play in the Park event yesterday.

Organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) to celebrate national Playday, the award-winning event offered activities in Vale Park including electric go-karts, petting farm, climbing wall, face painting and bouncy castles.

Play in the Park at Aylesbury's Vale Park - Jasmine Churchill (4) gets her face painted PNL-190808-093850009

There was also an appearance by Aylesbury’s well-known children’s entertainer Colonel Custard — who demonstrated and taught some of his breathtaking circus skills — and Professor Diamond, who delighted the crowds with his traditional Punch and Judy show.

Cllr Paul Irwin, cabinet member for environment and leisure at the district council, said: “The amazing range of activities on offer at this year’s Play in the Park gave children the opportunity to play and be creative to their hearts’ content. Play is a crucial part of a child’s development, so it was great to see so many children enjoying their time at the event. I’m also proud of our Communities Team for organising this wonderful event, and I wish to say thank you to everyone who came along and helped make the day a big success.”

