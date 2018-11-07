Thornborough remembers

In Thorborough church, on Sunday 11 November, a service will be held to remember those from the village who were killed in the two world wars.

Firstly, the names of all those who died will be read out, followed by the traditional two minutes silence observed across the country at 11:00am - the hour that the First World War ended in 1918. A joint Remembrance service with the chapel will then take place.



As part of this they will also be taking a moment to remember the four young airmen who were killed when their Wellington Bomber crashed on the outskirts of the village. Their deaths are commemorated on a plaque adjacent to the village war memorial.



This will be followed by coffee in the village hall where two short films will be shown in recognition of 100 years since the end of the First World War and also 100 years since the formation of the Royal Air Force.



Silent silhouettes have been erected next to the war memorial and the village pond, and in the churchyard there is a particularly poignant war grave of a 16 year old sailor.



Children of Thornborough Preschool have also displayed poppies made from wooden spoons.