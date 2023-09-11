Thornborough and Coombs Woodlands are now more accessible than ever before

A popular country park near Buckingham is now more accessible than ever.

The Thornborough and Coombs Woodland Enterprise Trust was established in 2015 to preserve and enhance 168 acres of green space within Thornborough parish, near Buckingham, known as Thornborough Community Woodlands and Coombs Quarry.

Within the woodlands there is a range of recently planted trees, including samples of local fruit specimens and the rare black poplar.

The woods attracts a wide variety of birds, including sparrowhawk, red kites, owl, heron and provides space for wild flowers such as orchid, yellow rattle, oxeye daisy, salad burnet and lady’s bedstraw.

The National Grid Electricity Distribution Community Matters Fund have provided funding to further improve the area by creating a hard pathway to the quarry.

The wood is also inhabited by deer and other wild animals, including otters which live in the nearby river.

The area is fully enclosed and separated from main roads and farmland by stock proof hedges to provide many well signposted walking routes, split over 5 sites that is unusually safe, particularly for dogs and children. The main car park is in Adstock road which provides access to woodland trails and paths.

The Woodlands are managed by a local group of Trustees and are completely independent of any other organisation. Users are encouraged to help support the woodlands through their donations or by volunteering to help manage the site. You can find out more by visiting our website [email protected] which includes a downloadable map of the walks and trails.

The Quarry area is a Regionally Important Geological Site where fossil bearing Jurassic limestone can be seen. Described by Natural England as an excellent blend of archaeological, geological, and botanical interest it was listed as a Buckinghamshire Heritage Site and opened to the public in 1993 after nearly a century of disuse. The quarry can be accessed from the Padbury Road where there is roadside parking.

“We are extremely grateful to The National Grid Electricity Distribution Community Matters Fundfor their support.

"The woodlands are used by a great number of people throughout the year and this route will make a big difference to those with mobility issues who want to visit the quarry, either for educational purposes or pleasure.