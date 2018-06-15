This week’s letters to The Bucks Herald

Thank you to everyone who sends us letters each week. If you would like to submit your view please email hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk and clearly mark your email LETTERS.

The opening up of the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Midnight Walk on 23rd June to men and boys has given them the opportunity to support and pay tribute to wives, partners, mums and sisters who have had cancer in a way they have not been able to before.

Sharon Adams was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and has been through chemotherapy, surgery and now radiotherapy. This year her two children, Emily and Alfie and her partner, Shaun, will walk the Midnight Walk to raise money for the Hospice and as a tribute to Sharon’s bravery as she has endured treatment for the disease.

“We’re doing the 10 mile Midnight Walk.

“This year males are allowed to do it whereas it was only females last year,” says Shaun. “We’re doing it because of Sharon, because of what she’s been through.”

Sharon and her daughter Emily did the 13-mile walk last year. “It was good! Very good atmosphere, brilliant set-up, really enjoyed doing it,” Sharon says. “It was very hard. The last three miles nearly killed us off, I think! I would have done it again this year, but at the moment, going through treatment, I’m not up to walking ten miles.”

“Last year we wanted to do it anyway to raise money for Florence Nightingale and Emily said that she would like to do it as well, so that was fine because it was for girls,” explains Sharon. “This year, because they’ve opened it up to boys as well, and because of my situation, my friends and family all said, “Right, we’re doing the Walk this year because it’s now open to men and boys.” So it’s support for me as well as to raise money for Florence Nightingale.”

“I feel quite excited about it because we get to raise money for people in need,” says Alfie. “And we get to do it in a fun way.”

Registration for the Midnight Walk closes at midnight on Wednesday 20th June.

“A Hospice to me is always a place where you can go if you need to chat to somebody,” says Sharon. “That’s important for people in situations where someone’s ill, whether that’s themselves or if it’s their family that are ill, then they want to have the support that’s there.”

For more information and to sign up for the Midnight Walk go to www.fnhospice.org.uk/midnightwalk

The Adams Family

Via email

WELFARE

Social media firms must act to protect our vulnerable children

Social media companies need to act now to protect children after Barnardo’s revealed more than half of 12-year-olds have posted live videos on apps and websites meant for older children and adults.

A survey by YouGov found that 57% of 12-year-olds and more than one-in-four children aged 10 (28%) have admitted live streaming content over the internet.

The results suggest thousands of younger children may be putting themselves at risk by sharing live videos on sites with a minimum age limit of 13.

Urgent action is needed because we know from our specialist services across the UK that children are at risk of ‘live grooming’ on online platforms.

Tech companies are simply not doing enough to keep children safe.

Our research shows that children use livestreaming apps that are not appropriate for their ages so tech giants need to ensure they put robust age-verification rules in place.

Theresa May vowed to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online, but new laws are not expected for at least two years.

This is simply not good enough for the children who need protecting now.

Jonathan Whalley

Barnardo’s South East and Anglia regional director

ANIMAL WELFARE

Race horse injury rate has decreased

I am writing in response to a recent letter from Fiona Pereira of Animal Aid, in relation to British horseracing.

In this letter the animal rights group – who campaign against the use of animals by human beings – calls upon readers to sign a petition which calls for government to step in and take action over horse deaths.

What the letter doesn’t point out is that the injury rate in British racing has decreased by over 1/3 in the last 20 years as a result, meaning 99.58% of runners now complete their races without incurring any sort of long‐term injury.

There is constant investment in equine science and welfare by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and racing industry, totalling £35 million since the year 2000.

This has helped to make the sport safer for all participants, but also brings benefits for other breeds of horses in Britain.

The record of ever improving safety has been endorsed by the Government itself, confirming the BHA’s position as the appropriate, independent body responsible for the safety of jockeys and horses at races in this country, given that overall racehorse welfare is improving and fatalities at racecourses are falling.

Without horseracing there would be no thoroughbred racehorse. As a vet I can assure you that the care and the support structures that the 14,000 horses in training at any one time receive are exemplary and superior to those available to almost all other domestic or domesticated animals.

Racing brings far more life to the horse population than it takes away.

And the quality of those lives is astonishingly high.

Simon Knapp LVO BVetMed BSc MRCVS

Clincal director - Scott Dunn’s Equine Clinic

RESPONSE

Letter on Tory party simply defies logic!

I am pretty sure that “They” are putting something into our water supply other than fluoride! Every so often a letter appears in The Bucks Herald that simply defies comprehension.

When I read the this weeks beauty from Neville Westerman “My views on the Conservative Party” I burst out laughing, then looked out of the curtains to make sure he wasn’t,t coming up the drive!

His outburst reminded me of the sketch that the late Kenny Everett played years ago of “Angry of Tunbridge Wells” familiar to readers of a certain age.

Now I do not know Mr Westerman’s politics, But I have worked out that he is not a Tory, He sound like a Liberal Democrat, His letter claims that by voting Conservative I have no honour and am displaying my class based social malice.

In fact, The fruit of Warped Intellect, ( see what I mean about the Water?)

Warming to his theme, he trashes the economics of the Thatcher years, and I love the “ complete denial of ethics” His grasp of psychology explains our damaged brains and simple evil....WOW!

Poor Mr Westerman just does,not get it does he?

There has not been a Conservative government in this country for half a century, like millions of my fellow citizens I vote Tory in the hope of finally getting a government that actually delivers on its stated principles of, low taxation and smaller state amongst other “promises”, so far I have never failed to be disappointed, as a young man working in the West Midlands in the sixties I watched with horror as the Unions destroyed our industries, Ted Heath took them on, and lost big time , industry went on three day working, rubbish piled high in our cities and even dead bodies could not be buried, we were the laughing stock of the world, and known as “The Sick Man of Europe”, General De Gaul the leader of the French did everything possible to stop us joining “The Common Market” as it was then known, Who could blame them?

So Mr Westerman, That is just a little of the warped mentality that explains why I keep voting Conservative, and by the way, I have no joy in seeing undernourished children.

In fact I have not seen one since my childhood in the fifties, all the children I see now, are as fat as butterballs.

Philip Plotkin

Via email

TRANSPORT

Why fast train to London plan would not work

Re. Letter from Peter Buggy on Transport , Rail Service Aylesbury to London.

It will not be possible to have a rail service Aylesbury to London in 30 minutes because the section from Amersham to Moor Park is shared with the Metropolitan line of the underground and there is only one line each way on this section!

From Harrow to Marylebone Chiltern Trains run on their own track but in the Wembley area this line is joined with trains from Birmingham, Oxford, Stratford and Kidderminster.

This amount of traffic means that trains have to will have a slower route into London. I don’t see a solution!

Martin Ellwood

Via email

POLITICS

Trump is the kind of leader that we need for Brexit talks

It was reported in the Daily Telegraph that President Trump is tired of Theresa May’s school mistress tone and had expressed annoyance at Mrs May’s frequent demands which are seen to be taking advantage of the UK-US relationship. Could the US President’s dismissal of her plea to exempt the EU from the new US tariff on steel imports be related to the fact that Theresa May has spent the past year and a half publicly criticising him on a variety of issues?

On the list of her many failing, this worryingly incompetent Prime Minister can also add “statecraft.” President Trump is an elected leader of the US and it always used to be that you criticised your allies in private, but nowadays, people who should know better, are keen to be seen virtue signalling.

Theresa May insults President Trump who wanted to be a friend to this country but grovels to the likes of Merkel, Macron, Tusk and Juncker who want Brexit to fail and to punish us for leaving the EU. She is grovelling before the most unprincipled and vicious bully on the block.

Meanwhile, in the USA, after eight years of them being led by Britain hating Obama – remember his threat that if we voted to leave the EU, Britain would go to the back of the queue where trade with the US is concerned - Theresa May was presented with the most pro-British US administration in a generation, with a President who is half-British. Great opportunities awaited us and yet Theresa May, who can be relied on to do the wrong thing, every time a choice is presented to her, has managed to alienate the UK from American friendship.

Mrs May is a politically correct liberal; the idea of having proper border controls and putting the interests of the British people first are like salt on a slug to her. She is all too ready to attack President Trump over something trivial, such as his re-tweeting a film from Britain First, yet when George Soros gives interviews that he intends to use his money to undermine the Referendum result – a very serious matter – not a word from her. She has also kept quiet on the ongoing scandal of grooming gangs who rape young girls in England.

The way that Theresa May is treating a good ally in President Trump and knowing that she voted to remain in the European Union, it will not surprise me to learn that Theresa May intends to sabotage Britain’s relationship with the US in the run up to Brexit, so that she can argue for a soft Brexit that will leave Britain tied in servitude to the EU, under the guise of securing “economic security.”

Trump is the sort of leader we need for Brexit, whereas Theresa May is the leader that the establishment parachuted in: a wishy-washy fence sitting liberal, who is more pliable than putty and who will fail to deliver the clean break from the EU that the UK voted for. She will go down in history as one of the worst shoe-horned in Prime Minister, Britain has ever had. She is worse than “the grey man” John Major and worse than Gordon Brown - and that is saying something!

As Oliver Cromwell said in Parliament: “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately. Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”

Louise Johannes

Via email

wildlife

Many thanks to kind hearted gardener

May I through your illustrious columns, express my profound gratitude to the council official who so thoughtfully decided to adjust the vitality of the wildflowers on the banks of Weston Turville Reservoir?

Whomever it was that decided to rid us of these dangerous and unsightly poppies and daisies deserves our thanks.

You, sir or madam, have saved many, many people countless hours of pleasure, which we will put to use in other ways, perhaps by thinking of you.

Peter Monit

Via email