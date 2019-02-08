This much is true! Ford resident Tony Hadley to host new BBC radio show

Tony Hadley, former member of 1980s pop band Spandau Ballet, and Ford resident, is hosting a new BBC radio show starting this weekend.

Tony will be on BBC Three Counties Radio each Sunday morning between 9am and 11am beginning on Sunday February 10.

Tony Hadley

He will be playing popular music from across the decades and sharing a few memories along the way.

You can listen to the show on BBC Three Counties across Aylesbury Vale on 94.7FM, on DAB radio or online at www.bbc.co.uk/threecounties where you can also catch up if you are not able to tune in live.