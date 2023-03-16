This is what caused loud explosion heard across Aylesbury last night which resulted in fire

The Bucks Herald can reveal what caused a loud explosion heard across Aylesbury last night which resulted in a fire.

Facebook and other social media was awash with people asking about a loud explosion in the town on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And no you were not hearing things.

Firefighters were called to the scene

Now we can reveal what caused the noise, which could be heard across the east side of Aylesbury.

An explosion involving batteries in waste containers on Griffin Lane resulted in the loud noise and blaze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has reported a ‘fire in waste containers’ at Griffin Lane in Aylesbury.

Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and two from Thame, along with an officer, attended.

Smoke was issuing from the building on arrival and the fire was located in three waste containers which had batteries inside.

The firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement