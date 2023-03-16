News you can trust since 1832
This is what caused loud explosion heard across Aylesbury last night which resulted in fire

Social media groups have been awash with people asking about a loud explosion in the town on Wednesday night

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT- 1 min read

The Bucks Herald can reveal what caused a loud explosion heard across Aylesbury last night which resulted in a fire.

Facebook and other social media was awash with people asking about a loud explosion in the town on Wednesday night.

And no you were not hearing things.

Firefighters were called to the scene
Now we can reveal what caused the noise, which could be heard across the east side of Aylesbury.

An explosion involving batteries in waste containers on Griffin Lane resulted in the loud noise and blaze.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has reported a ‘fire in waste containers’ at Griffin Lane in Aylesbury.

Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and two from Thame, along with an officer, attended.

Smoke was issuing from the building on arrival and the fire was located in three waste containers which had batteries inside.

The firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Nobody was reported as injured during the incident, which was attended at around 10.30pm.

