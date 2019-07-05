This is what £50,000 - £150,000 can buy you in Aylesbury
We've had a look on Zoopla to see how far £150,000 will get you on the property market in Aylesbury, so you don't have to!
Despite property being usually expensive in Aylesbury, you'd be suprised how far it could take you.... here are a selection of properties you could snap up for less than £150,000
1. 1 bedroom flat, Coxhill Way, Aylesbury, 82,500
Spacious one bedroom ground floor apartment situated in the heart of Aylesbury and within walking distance to mainline station & town centre. Comprising entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, double bedroom & bathroom. Allocated parking.
A one bedroom retirement apartment being situated in a convenient location within easy reach of the town centre and railway station. The property features double glazing, entrance hall, double aspect lounge, kitchen, bedroom, shower room, communal gardens and residents parking.
3. Kerr Place, Aylesbury, Bucks, England HP21, 91,000 for 50% share
This bright and airy apartment comprises of entrance hall, open plan lounge/kitchen diner, two double bedrooms, bathroom and storage cupboards in the hallway. To the rear of the property is secure parking . All of this is on the edge of the town centre close to the canal, theatre, cinema and numerous restaurants..
A spacious first floor one bedroom maisonette situated within walking distanced to town centre and mainline railway station. Overlooking green public land the property comprises entrance hall, spacious lounge, kitchen with additional storage, one bedroom & bathroom. Communal garden & parking.