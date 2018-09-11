'This goes beyond mere vandalism': Police launch investigation into fire which delayed new term at Bedgrove Infant School

Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into last week's incident at Bedgrove Infant School where firework damage forced the school to open for the new term a day later than planned.

The emergency services were first called to the school in Ingram Avenue at around 10pm on Wednesday September 5 following reports of a fire in one of the sheds at the school.

This fire spread to other sheds, near to the school building, and they were destroyed, along with toys and other items inside.

There was also superficial damage to the outside of the main school building.

It is believed that people may have been firing fireworks in the park behind the school and one may have made its way onto the shed to cause the fire although police say it is unknown whether this was a deliberate act.

Inspector James Davies from the Aylesbury Vale Local Police Area said: “This act goes beyond mere vandalism, as it has not only damaged school buildings, but meant that the school could not open on the first day of term.

“I am aware of ongoing antisocial behaviour in the Bedgrove area, although this has been largely unreported to the police.

“In the last three months, we have been made aware of two separate incidents involving the irresponsible use of fireworks, and I would therefore encourage the community to inform police of any such incidents.

“If anybody has any information relating to the fire please speak to one of our officers, or call 101, quoting reference number 43180272110.

“Alternatively, you can visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report and provide all the details there.”

Headteacher Julie Lawrence said: "We were very disappointed that we were unable to start the new school year as planned due to the thoughtless and dangerous actions of some individuals.

"Staff work very hard to make Bedgrove Infant School a safe and stimulating place for our children and we have been impressed by the way in which staff, children and parents have rallied to ensure we could open again within 24 hours.

"Anyone who thinks they may have information that could help identify those involved, please contact the police to discuss this.

"We appreciate all the support we have received from our community during this time."