Thieves steal two cars parked outside property in Aylesbury

Police are investigating after two cars were stolen from outside a home in Aylesbury last week.

The thefts happened between 10pm on Wednesday February 13 and 6.20am on Thursday February 14, after the front door of a house in Lupin Walk was forced open.

Criminals entered the house and took car keys which they then used to steal two cars that were parked outside - a blue Ford Fiesta with a partial registration O*** WFJ and a grey Vauxhall Astra with a partial registration R*** XYH.

Investigating officer Jim Forrest said: "I am appealing for anyone with information about this offence to get in touch.

"If anyone in the area saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the offence, or if anyone has dash-cam footage then I would like to hear from them.

"We believe the cars may be in the Leighton Buzzard area and I urge local residents to keep an eye out and if you think you have spotted either of these vehicles then please get in touch.

"You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101.

"If you call 101, make sure you speak to Thames Valley Police rather than Bedfordshire Police and remember to quote reference number 43190047513.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."