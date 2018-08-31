Thieves steal bike from Halfords store in Aylesbury

Police are trying to hunt thieves who stole a bike from the Halfords store in Aylesbury this afternoon (Friday).

The theft happened from the store in the Broadfields area of town at just after 3.15pm.

The suspects stole a white Carrera Solcata bicycle from the store.

Police have issued a description of them saying they are white, in their early to mid 20s, one with a red baseball cap and one with a black baseball cap.

They have two other bicycles with them and were last seen by officers heading towards McDonald's.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.