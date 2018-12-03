Thieves break into van parked outside Aqua Vale and steal tools

Following the theft of tools from a van parked outside Aqua Vale in Aylesbury over the weekend, Thames Valley Police need your help to bring the thieves to justice.

The incident happened at around 2.10pm on Saturday December 1 when a white panel van was broken into whilst parked in the car park of the swimming pool.

Police say a large number of tools were stolen and they believe the suspects were three men using a navy blue car.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please get in contact online through the Thames Valley Police website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk or by calling 101.

Please quote reference number 43180367754 when contacting the police or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police say that to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of tool theft from your van, you should remove tools when you're not attending a job and where possible, park against a wall in a busy area with CCTV.

To ensure the safety of your tools, police say you should use unique tamperproof stickers, engrave your initials or memorable word into your tools or register your tools and serial numbers on a national database.