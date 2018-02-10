‘They’ll be tearing up festivals this year’: High praise for Aylesbury band Blushes as they get four page spread in this week’s NME magazine

A band from Aylesbury tipped to have a breakthrough 2018 have enjoyed a further boost to their profile after getting a four-page feature in this month’s edition of top music magazine NME.

The four-piece pop, R n B and rock band formed at Waddesdon School in 2016, and were selected as this week’s ‘Under the Radar’ band by the music mag.

The unsigned band consists of members Sonny Ford (guitar), Tiffany Marie (vocalist and synth bass), Bradley Ayres (vocalist and guitar) and Jacob Price (drummer) and last month they released their latest single ‘Honey’.

As well as the interview, the band also took part in a photoshoot with the magazine.

You can read the article here or pick up a copy of this week’s NME magazine.