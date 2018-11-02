The Works is celebrating its fourth birthday next week - and everyone's invited!

An Aylesbury restaurant is celebrating its fourth birthday next week with an all day party.

The Works in Market Square will be celebrating the anniversary on Thursday November 8.

Since it's opening in November 2014, the restaurant has greeted 510,000 guests, made and served up 415,000 milkshakes, dished out 1.3m scoops of ice cream, used 42,000 bananas, 10,500 punnets of strawberries and 4,200 bottles of sauce, tossed and flipped over 21,000 pancakes, created 145,000 waffles, served 27,500 coffees and poured 4,800 glasses of Prosecco!

Commenting on the forthcoming big day, manager of The Works Aylesbury Matt Bowen said: “We’re so excited about celebrating our fourth birthday next week, and plan to do it in style by inviting our customers to share in this special milestone.

"We’ll be giving a present to every single guest who joins us on the day too!

"There will be party games, a crazy birthday special and all the usual Works’ madness.

"We will also be showing off our new ice-cream factory and Christmas party experiences, so please come along and join us – it’s really going to be a whole load of fun for everyone!”

As part of the celebration, The Works’ other restaurants in High Wycombe and Chelmsford in Essex will be sharing in the birthday celebrations on the same day.