The Works in Market Square is up for sale

Many of us love the works unique pancake, ice cream, waffle and crepe combinations.

But the iconic tenants at the top of Market Square are set to make a move.

The popular food outlet is currently up for sale, but owners have said they "have every intention of staying in Aylesbury and High Wycombe for a long time".

They issued a statement on their facebook page which explains that they have had to close the doors of their flagship Chelmsford restaurant.

This means that as part of the restructure of the company, all three of The Works franchises have been placed on sale.

The statement read: "It’s with great sadness that we can confirm we have closed the doors to our Chelmsford restaurant.

"We want to thank all of our wonderful guests who supported us over the last 12 months, but most of all, we want to thank our incredible team who have stuck by us and done us proud - we love you all.

"As part of this restructure, we have had to place all 3 of our restaurants up for sale. However, we have every intention of staying in Aylesbury and High Wycombe for a very long time.

"Aylesbury & High Wycombe are OPEN now, serving the good stuff, like we always do."

The property is up for sale on right move, which you can see here: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-property-to-let/property-79957151.html

