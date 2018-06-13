The WhizzFizzFest are looking for volunteers

Every year the acclaimed WhizzFizzFest, inspired by Roald Dahl, is held in Aylesbury town centre - bringing the town to life with a riot of colour and music.

This year’s event is taking place on Saturday 30 June, and the Festival Parade is due to have over 650 participants followed by a selection of fizztastic events across the town centre.

The events include a Neverland Cream tea party in the Bucks County Museum gardens, top celebrities (including Dame Darcey Bussell, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Tony Hadley), a fancy dress competition and lots more.

The event organisers, Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), is looking to create a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help bring this magical event to life.

There are a variety of jobs on the day, including decorating the town with wild and wacky coloured balloons, stewarding to help the parade through the town and embellishing the museum gardens.

AVDC is seeking individuals from all walks of life to help out throughout the day - for as long or as little time as they can spare.

This is a chance for local residents to be part of something special and to help put Aylesbury on the map.

For more information on the volunteer roles, please contact Aylesbury Town Centre Manager Diana Fawcett at dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk or 01296 585880.

Full details on WhizzFizzFest can be found here: www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk