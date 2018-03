The Weavers pub on Park Street, Aylesbury, re-opened on Friday March 23 after refurbishment.

Landlady Yvonne Bailey said: “We had a DJ, photo booth and a buffet which featured Jamaican food.

“Many of the local residents came and supported the night which was fantastic.

“We have a young, enthusiastic chef, Sean who will be opening the kitchen in a couple of weeks.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the refurb and made the opening night a success.”