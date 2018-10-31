The Vaccines to play Aylesbury gig for Friars Club 50th anniversary

The Vaccines will play the first Friars gig of 2019, to mark the 50th anniversary of the famous Friar's Club.

Friars Aylesbury in association with Crosstown Concerts is thrilled to announce the first Friars gig of the 2019 Friars Aylesbury 50th Anniversary Year when we present THE VACCINES on Thursday January 24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 2 November 10.00am from Waterside Box Office, ATGtickets.com and SeeTickets.com

This will also be the first date of the bands 2019 tour.

Formed in 2010 in West London the Vaccines first album ‘What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?’ was the best selling debut album of 2011.

Since then the band have released their second album ‘Come of Age’ in 2012 which debuted at No 1 in the UK album chart and ‘English Graffiti’ in 2015, and have toured as special guests to The Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses, Muse and Imagine Dragons.

To date they have sold over one million records.

The Vaccines returned to their roots in 2018 with their 4th studio album ‘Combat Sports’ featuring the single ‘I Can’t Quit’ which was named Radio One’s ‘Hottest Record in the World’.

With influences from Dylan, The Ramones, Tom Petty and the Jesus and Mary Chain, The Vaccines songwriting is getting to a whole new level with Combat Sports, which many regard as their best album to date.

Says main man Justin Young “We lost sight of who we were and why we were there.

"When you’re as insecure and self-aware as me, there’s a constant process of second-guessing everything you do. I’ve brought the Vaccines into my heart again now.”

"Huge thanks to Friars member Paul Hutton of Crosstown Concerts for inviting us to co-promote this date. It marks an exciting return to how Friars used to be….operating on the cutting edge of contemporary live music.

"This one’s going to be special."