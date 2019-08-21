The results are in for Buckinghamshire's 'sexiest town'

Lovehoney have compiled research ranking towns across Buckinghamshire by who has the best sex lives.

And the top town in Buckinghamshire is Buckingham!

The town’s 12,890 residents spend more on their sexual pleasure than anywhere else in the county.

Aylesbury however, ranked a lowly 270th, just behind Milton Keynes who ranked 268th.

The Lovehoney Interactive UK Sex Map allows users to search for a city, town or county to discover "just how sexy where they live really is."

Buckingham ranked 41st in the UK table which was headed by Dagenham in Greater London.

Rankings for other towns in Bucks included Milton Keynes (268th), Aylesbury (270th), Marlow (380th), High Wycombe (537th) and Amersham (642nd).

Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in Buckinghamshire is well above the national average.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness, so head to Buckingham if you want to be part of one of the UK’s most sexually happy towns.

“Couples who have been in settled relationships for years are looking for new ways to spice things up and they are increasingly choosing to experiment together with sex toys for the first time.

“The map allows you to look up anywhere in the UK, so you can see how sexy your town is and compare to other locations in Buckinghamshire or across the whole country.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.

The full UK Sex Map can be found here.