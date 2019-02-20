The Peace Dove artwork unveiled at Oakley School

Oakley Church of England Combined School celebrated the unveiling of a beautiful piece of artwork made specially for the school by fabric artist Elizabeth Brown.

The artwork, which is made entirely of fabric and depicts a stunning white dove against a cheerful colourful background, was unveiled last week.

All pupils attended a service of dedication led by Reverend David Kaboleh to give their thanks for the very special gift that hangs in the school reception area.

Newly appointed headteacher Caroline Witton said: "We are all delighted and honoured that Elizabeth has chosen our school for this beautiful piece of artwork."

To see more artwork created by Elizabeth you can visit her website at www.lizbrown.me