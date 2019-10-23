Aylesbury's most expensive home

The most expensive house in Aylesbury according to Rightmove

On the market for 745,000k this Watermead home is currently the most expensive house on the market in Aylesbury.

Let's take a look through the keyhole and see what that money would buy...

The lakeside home boasts a private drive and double garage

1. Lakeside home

Landscaped garden and a lakeside view

2. Landscaped gardens

The home has a 24ft kitchen

3. Big kitchen

The home has a newly-fitted bathroom and ensuites

4. High end bathroom

