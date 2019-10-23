The most expensive house in Aylesbury according to Rightmove
On the market for 745,000k this Watermead home is currently the most expensive house on the market in Aylesbury.
Let's take a look through the keyhole and see what that money would buy...
1. Lakeside home
The lakeside home boasts a private drive and double garage
2. Landscaped gardens
Landscaped garden and a lakeside view
3. Big kitchen
The home has a 24ft kitchen
4. High end bathroom
The home has a newly-fitted bathroom and ensuites
