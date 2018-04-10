The last Dambuster visits RAF Halton

Sqn Ldr George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, the last Dambuster, visited RAF Halton to speak to members of the Airmen’s Development Flight.

Trainees listened to some of the fascinating stories from the raid and Sqn Ldr Johnson’s time in the Royal Air Force, which celebrated its 100th birthday on April 1.

Sqn Ldr George Johnson, the last Dambuster, speaks to trainees at RAF Halton. Photo: Miss Luka Waycott

Talking about the raid, Sqn Ldr Johnson said: “It was a job, yes it was a special one – but a job.

“When you have a job to do you get on to it and you do it to the best of your ability.”

The audience listened on enthralled as Sqn Ldr Johnson described his confidence in the pilot and of how he had the best spot on the Lancaster, which he described as the finest World War Two bomber, including the Americans.

He went on to tell of the eight aircraft that were lost, the 58 men that were killed and the three that were captured in one night and what impact that had on No. 617 Squadron.

To finish, Sqn Ldr Johnson was asked what advice he would give to the next generation of the RAF.

He said: “Get a job you wanted, always do your job to the best of your ability and work hard at it.

“You will get satisfaction out of achieving something you wanted to do and you will be happy.

“In this, our 100th year, it is important we take the opportunities to commemorate the past in order to inspire the future.”