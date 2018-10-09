The Great Aylesbury bake off cooks up a storm!

This year’s edition of the Great Aylesbury Bake Off took place at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Friday October 5.

The annual event sees contestants from estate agents and solicitors across Aylesbury put on their aprons and battle it out to create the tastiest culinary creation!

Aylesbury estate agents and solicitors bake off for Florence Nightingale Hospice, at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - pictured sampling some chocolate cake is Evie Shanahan (11)

The event features two separate competitions - one decided by the public and one by judges.

The professional judges this year were professional baker Alena Winter and Rachel Lucas from Aylesbury based dessert shop Sugar Moon Brownies.

Amanda Thompson of Kidd Rapinet solicitors took the Judges’ Vote prize with her seasonally decorated lemon and elderflower cake while Emma Crocker of Brethertons solicitors won the Public Vote with her malteser cake.

The other firms that participated were Williams Properties and Browns Solicitors.

Judges Alena Winter and Rachel Lucas (right) sampling the cakes

Emma Carroll from the hospice said: “All the entries were of a really high quality once again and we are so grateful to the bakers for taking the time out of their busy lives to take part.”

The event has raised £400 for the Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Emma Crocker from Brethertons with her public vote prize

Emma Crocker's cake which won the public vote