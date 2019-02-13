The Cotton Wheel pub on Jackson Road is to undergo a huge redevelopment

The Cotton Wheel Hungry Horse on Jackson Road is set to close on Monday 4 February and will centre around an impressive bar area with extensive sports viewing when it reopens on Wednesday 20 February.

The newly refurbished pub is set to create up to seven new jobs in the process.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the bar area will benefit from the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish.

The sports viewing area will also be enhanced, with high quality sound systems from multiple screens throughout the pub to ensure guests can enjoy every key moment.

In addition, the beer garden will be extended with additional seating and the introduction of outdoor lighting.

Scott Cant, general manager at the Cotton Wheel Hungry Horse, said: “The Cotton Wheel Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Aylesbury neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Wednesday 20 February..

“The weekend is also set to be big, with a series of events to celebrate the opening. A launch party with live music will kick this off on Saturday 23 February, and we’d like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us!”

The popular Hungry Horse venue will also see an improved drinks range with additional cask ales being introduced to the bar, as well as existing great drinks deals like two bottles for £5 and fizz for £9.99 over the weekend.

The new look pub will offer a range of great value food and drinks deals for locals to enjoy throughout the week, including curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesdays, add a drink to any burger or selected grill for £1 Monday-Friday and selected drinks for as little as £2.69 every day.