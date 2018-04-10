The Bowie Experience arrives in Bucks!

On May 6th, ‘Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour’ - a concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon David Bowie, will be visiting Milton Keynes Theatre.

A must see for all Bowie fans, this production promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy.

They say: "Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe.

"So, put on your red shoes and Let’s Dance!"

Whether you’re a music connoisseur or you just know a good song when you hear one, it’s probable that David Bowie has been part of your playlist at some point in your life. Having a career that spanned many decades while remaining robust and creative ensured David Bowie has been recognised as one of the most influential and radical artists to derive from the UK.

‘Bowie Experience’ is the number one celebration of the world’s greatest pop icon and his music - a spectacular concert featuring all of David Bowie’s most memorable hits.

Audiences are invited to join this exceptionally authentic tribute to the thin white duke as the world's number 1 celebration of David Bowie features songs including Space Oddity, Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love, Let’s Dance and Heroes. This show is a must-see for all Bowie fans and those absolute beginners out there.